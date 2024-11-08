A 14-year-old boy last seen in a kidnap video is among the 11 found dead in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — There have been many horrifying videos posted online amid Mexico’s drug cartel violence, but few have been as profoundly shocking as that of a 14-year-old boy kidnapped in late October along with about a dozen of his family members. In the video, the skinny, shoeless boy is seen sitting against a tree, his hands tied with rope, saying quietly that he works for a rival drug gang. The boy obviously spoke under duress. Authorities confirmed on Friday that 14-year-old Ángel Barrera Millán was one of four minors and seven adults whose dismembered bodies were found on the side of a highway this week.