Districts in Pakistan close parks, zoo and schools as residents choke on record-breaking smog wave

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan’s smog-hit districts have closed all public parks, zoos, museums, historical places, and playgrounds for ten days as part of the latest measures aimed at protecting people from hazardous air pollution. These measures to ban the entry of people to such places are part of the government’s efforts to protect the health of people, said Sajid Bashir, the spokesperson for the Environment Protection Department in Punjab. Toxic smog has been shrouding Lahore, the city with a population of 14 million people and other districts since last month. It has forced the government to close schools until Nov. 17 and keep government employees at home in 18 districts.

