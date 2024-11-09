Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Iranian American human rights activist has expressed shock but also defiance about Iranian murder-for-hire plots to kill her and Donald Trump that were disclosed by the U.S. Justice Department. Masih Alinejad was in Berlin on Saturday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall together with other human rights activists from around the globe. She told The Associated Press in an interview that she felt more determination than ever before to continue fighting for women’s rights in Iran despite the shock of the plot. She said that “when then they want me dead it means that I’m doing something” that scares them.

