Greta Thunberg protests against Azerbaijan hosting global climate summit

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has attended a rally in Georgia to protest against Azernaijan hosting the annual United Nations climate talks. Thunberg and scores of other activists who rallied in Tbilisi, the capital of the South Caucasus nation, argued that Azerbaijan doesn’t deserve to host the climate talks because of its repressive policies. U.N. climate talks, called COP29, opened Monday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, a major oil producer where the world’s first oil well was drilled. Thunberg described Azerbaijan as “a repressive, occupying state,” which has committed ethnic cleansing, and which is continuing cracking down on Azerbaijani civil society.

