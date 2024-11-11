Increasing breezes Monday evening with slight cooldown for Tuesday

Winds turn breezy Veteran's Day afternoon and evening with otherwise really pleasant conditions for parade activities across the valley.

This evening we're watching a few low clouds moving into the mix that I anticipate will clear fairly quickly by Tuesday morning thanks to increasing offshore flow. This as a trough of low pressure from the Gulf digs south into Central California with a cutoff low digging farther south before exiting off to the east. That increase in offshore flow will also allow a few additional clouds into the region tonight.

Temperatures will also dip a few degrees headed into our day tomorrow.

Winds weaken more by Wednesday and we begin to notice a gradual--albeit brief--warming trend through Thursday, returning back to seasonal levels.

A stronger front pushes into California dropping temps almost 10 degrees below normal and providing a slight chance of a few showers this weekend. Best chance for a few scattered showers right now looks primarily located around Imperial County and along the SoCal coast.