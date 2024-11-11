Skip to Content
Increasing breezes Monday evening with slight cooldown for Tuesday

today at 4:49 PM
Winds turn breezy Veteran's Day afternoon and evening with otherwise really pleasant conditions for parade activities across the valley.

This evening we're watching a few low clouds moving into the mix that I anticipate will clear fairly quickly by Tuesday morning thanks to increasing offshore flow. This as a trough of low pressure from the Gulf digs south into Central California with a cutoff low digging farther south before exiting off to the east. That increase in offshore flow will also allow a few additional clouds into the region tonight.

Temperatures will also dip a few degrees headed into our day tomorrow.

Winds weaken more by Wednesday and we begin to notice a gradual--albeit brief--warming trend through Thursday, returning back to seasonal levels.

A stronger front pushes into California dropping temps almost 10 degrees below normal and providing a slight chance of a few showers this weekend. Best chance for a few scattered showers right now looks primarily located around Imperial County and along the SoCal coast.

Katie Boer

