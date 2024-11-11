Lawmakers prepare for final lame-duck sprint before making way for next Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has a short but important to-do list as lawmakers return to Washington this coming week for what is known as a lame-duck session. Priorities on the list include bills to keep the federal government open after funding runs out on December 20, providing more disaster aid and passing a defense policy bill. Senate Democrats are also focused on confirming more federal judges before Republicans take control of the chamber in January.

