Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 21 dead and at least 10 injured

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities in Ivory Coast say 21 people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident. The accident Sunday night took place on a stretch of a road linking the southwestern city of Soubré and the south-central town of Gagnoa, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, without providing further details. However, the statement added an investigation has been launched. The Ministry of Transport called on all road users Monday to be more vigilant and comply with traffic regulations. Accidents are common in the west African country due to debilitated roads and reckless driving, killing over 1,000 people annually, according to the ministry.

