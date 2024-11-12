Bev Priestman fired as Canada women’s soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal
AP Soccer Writer
Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been fired after an independent review of a drone surveillance scandal at the Paris Olympics. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also fired as Canada Soccer released findings of the investigation. New Zealand complained about a drone flying over practices before the start of the Olympic tournament, prompting FIFA to fine Canada Soccer $228,000 and strip six standings points from the team. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were all suspended by soccer’s international governing body for a year. The investigation found no evidence that players had viewed the drone footage.