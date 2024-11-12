Bev Priestman fired as Canada women’s soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been fired after an independent review of a drone surveillance scandal at the Paris Olympics. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also fired as Canada Soccer released findings of the investigation. New Zealand complained about a drone flying over practices before the start of the Olympic tournament, prompting FIFA to fine Canada Soccer $228,000 and strip six standings points from the team. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were all suspended by soccer’s international governing body for a year. The investigation found no evidence that players had viewed the drone footage.

