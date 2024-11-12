Canada moves to end port lockouts and orders binding arbitration

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s Labor Minister Steven Mackinnon says he is intervening to end lockouts at the country’s two biggest ports after the negotiations reached an impasse. He said he is directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations at the ports of Vancouver and Montreal and move the talks to binding arbitration. Port of Montreal’s workers were locked out Sunday and workers in Vancouver have been locked out since Nov. 4. Mackinnon says there is a limit to economic self destruction that Canadians will accept.

