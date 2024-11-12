Mike Huckabee, Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel, has long called himself a Zionist

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be ambassador to Israel, has long rejected a Palestinian state in territory previously seized by Israel. He also has repeatedly signaled his staunch support for hardline Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and says the U.S. needs to stand firmly behind Israel. Huckabee frequently visits Israel and once said he wanted to buy a holiday home there. He has maintained throughout the years that the West Bank belongs to Israel, and recently said “the title deed was given by God to Abraham and to his heirs.” His argument for a so-called “one-state solution” contradicts longstanding official U.S. support for the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state.

