Minnesota county to pay $3.4M to end lawsuit over detainee’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s most populous county will pay $3.4 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged jail workers ignored the pleas of a 41-year-old man who died of a perforated bowel after spending days begging to be taken to a hospital. Lucas Bellamy died while in custody at the Hennepin County jail in Minneapolis in 2022. The lawsuit was filed in January by his family. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the settlement is believed to be among the largest ever in connection with a jail death in Minnesota. The Bellamy family declined comment.

