NATO’s Rutte calls for more Western support for Ukraine, warns of Russian alliances

PARIS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called on Western allies to provide further support to Ukraine “to change the trajectory of the conflict.” Speaking ahead of a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, Rutte said “we must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight.” He did not provided details about what military equipment and weapons are needed, but he described as “very concerning” that Russia was getting “closer to its allies, China, Iran and North Korea.” Macron reiterated his call for a “strong Europe” as being key to NATO but also as a response to “what the U.S. administration rightly expects,” in an apparent reference to the re-election of Donald Trump.

