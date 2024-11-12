Percival Everett’s ‘James’ is a finalist for Carnegie Medal for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett’s “James” has received yet another literary nomination. Everett’s reworking of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence, $5,000 honors for fiction and nonfiction presented by the American Library Association. “James” already is a finalist for the National Book Award and the Booker Prize and has won the Kirkus Prize for fiction. On Tuesday, the library association announced that the other Carnegie fiction nominees are a pair of debut novels: Jiaming Tang’s “Cinema Love” and Kaveh Akbar’s “Martyr!”, which is also a National Book Award finalist.

