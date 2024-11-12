Texas mother sentenced to 50 years for leaving kids in dire conditions as son’s body decomposed

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment. The Houston Chronicle reports 38-year-old Gloria Williams expressed deep regret before being sentenced on Tuesday. Williams’ sentence came after she had pleaded guilty in October to two counts of injury to a child for abuse that involved 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, who was beaten to death by her boyfriend, and another child. Williams’ boyfriend was sentenced in April to life in prison without parole for Lee’s death.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.