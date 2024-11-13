Amazon launches an online discount storefront to better compete with Shein and Temu

Amazon has launched a low-cost online storefront featuring electronics, apparel and other products priced at under $20. It’s part of the e-commerce giant’s efforts to compete with discount retailers that have increasingly encroached on its turf. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the new Amazon Haul storefront will mostly feature products that cost less than $10. Documents show Amazon plans to ship the products to U.S. customers from a warehouse it operates in China. Many of the products on the storefront are reminiscent of items that consumers typically see on China-founded e-commerce platforms Shein and Temu, both of which have grown in popularity in recent years.

