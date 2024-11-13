Death toll of riot in Ecuador’s largest and most dangerous prison rises to 17

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities say the number of inmates killed in a riot in Ecuador’s largest and most dangerous prison has risen to 17, a day after the goriest prison episode under the watch of President Daniel Noboa broke out. Ecuador’s corrections agency posted on X on Wednesday that the riot at the Litoral Penitentiary also left 15 people injured. Noboa handed over control of the most violent prisons to the military at the start of 2024. The killings are bound to agitate the presidential race as Noboa has made improving security at detention facilities and elsewhere a top priority in his bid for another term next year.

