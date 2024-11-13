Skip to Content
News

Donald Trump’s return to Washington in 10 photos

By
Published 12:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday as president-elect where he headed to the White House for the first time in four years. Here’s a look that visit in photos.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content