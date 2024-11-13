Israel’s West Bank settlers hope Trump’s return will pave the way for major settlement expansion
Associated Press
BEIT EL, West Bank (AP) — Advocates of Jewish settlement in the West Bank believe they have reason to celebrate after Donald Trump’s election win. Not only did settlement building surge during Trump’s first term, but his administration took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognizing Jerusalem as its capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there. This time around settlement advocates believe Trump’s history of fervent support for Israel could translate into their supreme goal: Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Critics say that would smother any remaining hopes for Palestinian statehood. Some are even gunning for resettling Gaza under a Trump administration.