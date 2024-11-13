Philadelphia mass transit users face fare hikes of more than 20% and possible service cuts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mass transit system is proposing a 21.5% fare increase starting New Year’s Day and also considering severe service cuts that would take effect in the summer. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority announced its plans Tuesday and scheduled a Dec. 13 public hearing on its proposal. If approved by SEPTA’s board, riders would be paying the increase on top of a proposed separate interim average fare increase of 7.5% that the panel is due to consider later this month. If that’s passed, it would take effect Dec. 1. SEPTA, which is facing an imminent potential strike by thousands of systems workers, has repeatedly said its financial health is uncertain. It last raised fares in 2017.

