Prosecutors say some erroneous evidence was given jurors at ex-Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say some evidence that a judge had excluded from the bribery trial of former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was inadvertently put on a computer given to jurors, but they say it should not affect the Democrat’s conviction. Prosecutors told a federal trial judge in a letter Wednesday that they recently discovered the error. They say the laptop carried versions of several trial exhibits that did not contain the full redactions ordered by Judge Sidney H. Stein. The 70-year-old Menendez resigned from the Senate in August after his July conviction. He awaits a January sentencing. His lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

