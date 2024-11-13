“Section 14 Survivors” reach deal with the city of Palm Springs

"Section 14 Survivors" and the city of Palm Springs might be closer to a decades-long debate.

According to a press release from the city and "Section 14 Survivors," the $27 million agreement will include a settlement agreement in the amount of $5.91 million in direct compensation to residents and descendants and a resolution by the city to:

$20 Million in Housing Programs: Over ten years, from funds already set aside for housing opportunities, these programs aim to provide affordable homeownership for first-time buyers and establish a Community Land Trust for low-income residents, with priority access for the former residents of Section 14 and descendants.

Over ten years, from funds already set aside for housing opportunities, these programs aim to provide affordable homeownership for first-time buyers and establish a Community Land Trust for low-income residents, with priority access for the former residents of Section 14 and descendants. $1 Million for Small Business Support: A partnership with the Caravanserai Project will provide grants and low-interest loans to promote economic empowerment for disadvantaged groups, with dedicated outreach to the former residents of Section 14 and descendants.

A partnership with the Caravanserai Project will provide grants and low-interest loans to promote economic empowerment for disadvantaged groups, with dedicated outreach to the former residents of Section 14 and descendants. Cultural Initiatives to Honor Section 14’s Legacy: Plans for a Section 14 memorial monument and naming rights for future public parks when they come online.

The city council will consider the agreement at a Thursday, November 14, meeting.

Section 14 was a one-square-mile area of land located next to Downtown Palm Springs. The city participated in clearing the Agua Caliente land for future development in the 1960s, after its mostly minority residents had been evicted.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.