South Africa’s soccer president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa in 2010, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges. Jordaan is accused of using about R1.3 million ($72,372) of SAFA funds to hire a PR firm and a private security company for his personal benefit. Police said the arrest follows a raid by the country’s Special Investigating Unit at the offices of SAFA in March. Jordaan led South Africa’s World Cup bid committee which secured the rights to host one of the country’s biggest sporting events in 2010.