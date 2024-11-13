US sanctions Sudanese paramilitary commander for his role in West Darfur violence

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has sanctioned a commander of Sudan’s paramilitary forces, saying he played a leading role in the ongoing violence against civilians in West Darfur. The U.S. Department of Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday that Abdel Rahman Juma Barakallah led the Rapid Support Forces campaign in West Darfur, committing human rights abuses against civilians, including sexual violence and ethnically-motivated attacks. The United Nations and international rights groups have said the atrocities in Sudan amount to war crimes. The treasury department said Barakallah also played a key role in kidnapping and killing West Darfur Governor Khamis Abbakar. The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023. The U.N. says 20,000 people have been killed.

