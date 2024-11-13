Virginia Democrats advance efforts to protect abortion, voting rights, marriage equality

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers who wield control of the Virginia Legislature are hoping to make good on promises made on the campaign trail, including becoming the first Southern state to expand constitutional protections for abortion access. Members of the House Privileges and Elections Committee met on Wednesday to debate three proposed constitutional amendments. Officials also discussed a measure to repeal a now-defunct ban in the state constitution on same-sex marriage and reform the state’s system of civil rights restoration for people who have completed sentences for felony crimes.

