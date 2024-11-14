Advance Auto Parts is closing hundreds of stores in an effort to turn its business around

NEW YORK (AP) — Advance Auto Parts is closing more than 500 stores and shedding another 200 independent locations. The announcement came as the struggling car parts retailer posted disappointing quarterly results. North Carolina-based Advance Auto says its reducing its U.S. footprint as part of wider turnaround efforts. It’s shuttering a total of 523 of its Advance corporate stores, as well as four distribution centers, and exiting 204 independent locations by the middle of next year. Specific locations and the number of employees expected to be impacted was not immediately disclosed. Advance Auto on Thursday posted a loss of $6 million in its third quarter on revenue of $2.15 billion. The company also lowered its full-year revenue outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.