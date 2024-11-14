Burt Bacharach, composer of classic songs, will have papers donated to Library of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The papers of composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach are being donated to the Library of Congress. Bacharach, an Grammy, Tony and Oscar winner, is among the most important and popular figures of 20th century music, with his film scores and hit songs including “Close to You,” “Walk on By,” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” Bacharach’s widow Jane made the donation that includes original sheet music and song sketches along with letters and photographs. The collection will become available to researchers next summer. Bacharach died last year at age 94.

