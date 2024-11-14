Falling scaffolding plank narrowly misses pedestrians at Boston’s South Station

BOSTON (AP) — Video has been released of a near miss at New England’s busiest train station. Strong wind sent a large scaffolding plank crashing to the ground outside Boston’s South Station last Friday. The plank narrowly missed pedestrians streaming into and out of the building. No one was hurt. The station serves as a hub for subway, bus and commuter rail lines. Video released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shows the plank hitting the ground just as a pedestrian passes by. City officials said a piece of rigging gear fell from a 46-floor skyscraper across the street from the station. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

