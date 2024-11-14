Veteran NBC host Craig Melvin tapped to replace Hoda Kotb for the first hours of ‘Today’ show

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin has been tapped to replace Hoda Kotb as co-host of the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours of “Today.” Melvin is a familiar face to “Today” show viewers. He currently hosts the show’s third hour and is the news anchor during the first two hours. He will continue hosting the third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. Kotb’s last official day at the show will be Jan. 10. NBC News hasn’t revealed the pick for Kotb’s other role, co-anchoring the 10 a.m. hour, which she does with Jenna Bush Hager.

