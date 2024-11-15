A silent protest in Serbia demands accountability for a roof collapse that killed 14

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Residents in northern Serbia have stopped traffic and stood in silence to commemorate the 14 victims of a railway roof collapse two weeks ago and demand accountability for the tragedy. Dozens of protesters held a large black banner and blocked crossroads outside the central railway station in the city of Novi Sad. The building’s outer roof suddenly crashed down on Nov. 1, killing 14 people and injuring three. Many in Serbia blamed the accident on rampant corruption that they said led to sloppy work on the station building renovation. The 60-year-old building was renovated twice in recent years and inaugurated by the Balkan nation’s top officials. Thousands have attended protests in both Novi Sad and Belgrade in the past two weeks.

