Boy ‘may now rest in peace,’ 65 years after his body was found in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — The remains of a 7-year-old boy have been buried in Port Washington, Wisconsin, a solemn last act in a yearlong effort to identify the skeleton decades after it was found in a road culvert. The boy was known as Markku Jutila when he disappeared in 1959. That’s the name given to him by his adoptive parents in Houghton County, Michigan. But DNA tests and other records now reveal that his birth name was Chester Breiney. The boy’s adoptive parents were charged with his death in 1966. The case against them was ultimately dismissed in Michigan because of insufficient evidence. They died in 1988.

