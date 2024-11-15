Democratic US Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces run for New Jersey governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey has launched a long-expected campaign for governor. He pledged Friday to make the state more affordable. Gottheimer’s announcement comes just over week after he won reelection for a fourth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district. He joins an already crowded field for the Democratic nomination in next year’s gubernatorial contest. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term expires after next year’s election. He is barred by term limits from running again.

