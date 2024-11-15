Myanmar airstrikes indiscriminately target civilians a rights group says in a new report

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military has consistently targeted civilians and their communities as a form of collective punishment in the country’s southeast since the army seized power in early 2021. That’s according to a rights group’s new report Friday. Documented airstrikes on villages examined by researchers from the Karen Human Rights Group are emblematic of a broader assault on civilians across the war-torn nation, says an official with the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Military officials were not immediately available for comment on the report, but in the past has said it attacks only legitimate targets of war, accusing the resistance forces of being terrorists.

