Oklahoma schools superintendent mandates students watch announcement of new religious department

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s education superintendent has sent an email to public school superintendents requiring them to show students his video announcement of a new Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism. Ryan Walters, a Republican, announced the new office on Wednesday and on Thursday sent the email to school superintendents statewide. Two of the state’s largest districts, Edmond in suburban Oklahoma City and Bixby in suburban Tulsa, say they have no plans to show the video. The office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement Friday saying Walters has no authority to issue such a mandate and that it is not enforceable.

