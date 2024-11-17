Skip to Content
News

Iconic stars depicted in new Palm Springs mural, “Neighbors”

By
Published 12:41 PM

A flash from the past art installation was unveiled in Palm Springs today, with some familiar faces.

Muralist John Cerney, who is well known for his installation "Popsicles," released a new set of characters today called, “Neighbors.”

The work depicts 5 celebrities – Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Marilyn Monroe and Sammy Davis Jr., at their mailboxes.

Cerney said he was inspired to depict the iconic stars in an everyday act, getting the mail, after he took a celebrity house tour across the valley.

"It's a mundane thing that everyone does outside of their home, and that became mailboxes. In my world, everybody is out by the mailbox looking glamorous and having fun, and their personality shows through," Cerney said.

The installations stand 12 feet tall each. Cerney says it took him 3 months to paint all 5 stars.

The piece will live at 605 E. Sunny Dunes Rd. in Palm Springs for the next 12 to 18 months.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content