Iconic stars depicted in new Palm Springs mural, “Neighbors”

A flash from the past art installation was unveiled in Palm Springs today, with some familiar faces.

Muralist John Cerney, who is well known for his installation "Popsicles," released a new set of characters today called, “Neighbors.”

The work depicts 5 celebrities – Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Marilyn Monroe and Sammy Davis Jr., at their mailboxes.

Cerney said he was inspired to depict the iconic stars in an everyday act, getting the mail, after he took a celebrity house tour across the valley.

"It's a mundane thing that everyone does outside of their home, and that became mailboxes. In my world, everybody is out by the mailbox looking glamorous and having fun, and their personality shows through," Cerney said.

The installations stand 12 feet tall each. Cerney says it took him 3 months to paint all 5 stars.

The piece will live at 605 E. Sunny Dunes Rd. in Palm Springs for the next 12 to 18 months.