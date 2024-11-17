Incident at Palm Springs Airport shuts down small runway; no flight disruptions at this time

Emergency crews and investigators are responding to an incident at the Palm Springs International Airport, involving a small aircraft earlier today. All four passengers on board are safe, and no injuries have been reported says Jake Ingrassia, Airport Communications Specialist.

The airport’s smaller runway has been closed as the National Transportation Safety Board investigates. The airport’s main runway remains open, and air traffic, including commercial flights, is operating without disruption.

This story is developing and will bring you updates as we get them.