20 years after opening, Bill Clinton’s presidential library prepares for a ‘refresh’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential library and museum is planning a major update and expansion as it celebrates 20 years of being open. Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the grand opening of the library located in downtown Little Rock, and the area around it has been transformed. The museum has fueled development around the area and it remains a tourist draw. But many of the exhibits inside the museum have changed little since 2004. That’s why library officials say they’re planning a “refresh” of its exhibits and an expansion that will include Hillary Rodham Clinton’s personal archives.

