Greece to repay chunk of bailout debt early and touts recovery during anger over cost of living

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greece is set to make an early repayment of 5 billion euros or $5.3 billion in bailout-era debt in 2025. Mitsotakis on Monday described the move as a signal of the nation’s fiscal recovery. Finance Ministry officials say they plan to reduce debt through primary surpluses, loan repayments and combating tax evasion. Mitsotakis’ center-right government was elected for a second term in 2023. It’s struggling to address a cost of living crisis that has sapped Greeks’ spending power.

