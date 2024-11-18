Pakistani security forces raid a militant hideout in the northwest and 10 insurgents are killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say Pakistani security forces have raided a militant hideout in northwest Pakistan, sparking an hourslong shootout on Monday in which at least 10 insurgents were killed and several others were wounded. A police official says the insurgents were members of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam militant group. It is not immediately clear whether there were casualties among the security forces. Also on Monday, insurgents raided a police station in a northwestern district and kidnapped seven officers. No group has claimed responsibility.

