Police in Massachusetts arrest man on charge of intentionally setting brush fires

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city say a man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting brush fires during a time of dry conditions that have led to blazes throughout the Northeast. Police said Monday they arrested the 72-year-old man during a traffic stop Saturday after an extensive search that included the use of video surveillance. The man did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday. The fires happened in his home city. It isn’t clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

