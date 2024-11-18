What to know about Chris Wright, Trump’s choice to run the Energy Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fossil fuel executive Chris Wright, Donald Trump’s choice for Energy secretary, is a strong supporter of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of the president-elect’s quest for U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Wright has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change. He could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration. Wright is CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy and describes himself as a tech nerd turned entrepreneur.” Oil industry executives have praised the selection. One environmentalist calls it “a disastrous mistake.”

