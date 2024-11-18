Why do they flock to Turkey Trots? Runners count the reasons

Turkey Trots have become an enduring Thanksgiving tradition for many experienced runners and novices alike. The platform Run Signup says 2023 saw the highest number of turkey trotters ever registered on its site, with almost 1 million runners across the country. For many people, it’s about running with family, friends and neighbors. For some, it’s about the exercise. In many cases, it’s also a fundraiser. Some runners say that even a little running and brisk walking makes them feel better about downing all that food at the Thanksgiving feast. Run Signup calls Thanksgiving the biggest U.S. running day of the year.

