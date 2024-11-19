51-year-old man is charged with murder after 3 are stabbed in New York City rampage

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who officials say carried out a string of stabbings across a swath of Manhattan has been charged with three counts of murder. Fifty-one-year-old Ramon Rivera is awaiting arraignment Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney who represented him in a prior case. The city’s police chief of detectives says the attacks happened within 2 1/2 hours on Tuesday. The first killed a 36-year-old construction worker by his work site near the Hudson River. Then a 68-year-old man was attacked and killed while fishing in the East River. And a 36-year-old woman died in a hospital after being stabbed near the U.N. headquarters.

