AI photos showing girl students with nude bodies roil private school in Pennsylvania
Associated Press
Images that depict the faces of girls with nude bodies have led to the departure of leaders from a private school in Pennsylvania, prompted a student protest and triggered a criminal investigation. A detective said Tuesday that a juvenile suspect was “removed from” Lancaster Country Day School and his cellphone was seized by investigators in August. It’s the latest example of how the use of artificial intelligence to create or manipulate images with sexual content has become a concern, including within school settings. The school says it’s offered counseling to students and is reviewing reporting procedures, safety practices and other policies regarding student safety.