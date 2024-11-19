Bob Love, a 3-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, has died at 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, has died. He was 81. The Bulls say Love died Monday after a long battle with cancer. He averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team. The team said Love’s impact transcended basketball. Love was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 1970-73. He averaged a team-high and career-best 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season.

