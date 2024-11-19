Croatia will hold a presidential election on Dec. 29
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s prime minister says that a presidential election will be held in the European Union country on Dec. 29. Authorities are yet to formally set the vote. A runoff vote will be held two weeks later if no candidate wins an outright majority on Dec. 29. Incumbent populist President Zoran Milanović has said he would run for reelection. Milanovic is backed by opposition Social Democratic Party while his main challenger is expected to be governing conservative party candidate Dragan Primorac.