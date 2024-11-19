FEMA administrator says she supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency tells lawmakers she has encouraged the agency’s inspector general to review whether an employee was acting alone when directing workers helping hurricane victims to avoid homes with yards signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Tuesday it is critical to meet survivors and make them aware of federal resources available to help them. The employee, she said, wrote to about 11 staffers under her supervision that they should “avoid homes advertising Trump.” Criswell tells lawmakers reviewing FEMA’s response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton that she believes the employee’s actions were not indicative of any widespread cultural problems at the agency.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.