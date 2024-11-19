Former West Virginia jail officers plead guilty to civil rights violation in fatal assault on inmate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two more former West Virginia correctional officers have pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation in the death of a man who died less than a day after being booked into a jail. Quantez Burks was booked into the Southern Regional Jail on a wanton endangerment charge in March 2022. Court documents said Burks tried to push past an officer to leave his housing unit, then was taken to an interview room where he allegedly was assaulted by officers while handcuffed. As part of their plea agreements, Johnathan Walters and Corey Snyder admitted to conspiring with other officers to beat Burks as retaliation.

