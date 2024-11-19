Pakistani police arrest a man accused of insulting the Quran and save him from being lynched by mob

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan have arrested a man accused of insulting Islam’s holy book after being alerted that a mob wanted to lynch him. They say the man was arrested Tuesday on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of deeply conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Video posted on social media showed hundreds of people blocking a road near a police station and demanding the man be handed over to them. Police say the man allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Quran during a heated argument with his brother at the family’s home. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.