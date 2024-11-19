Prosecution ends in case against 2 remaining defendants in Young Thug trial

ATLANTA (AP) — After almost a year of testimony, prosecutors in Atlanta rested their case against the two remaining defendants in a gang and racketeering trial that had included rapper Young Thug before he pleaded guilty. The sweeping gang and racketeering indictment led to the longest trial in Georgia’s history. Both Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell told the judge they would not testify in their own defense. Both rejected plea offers after over a week of negotiation. Defense lawyers will likely ask Whitaker to direct the jury case to issue a verdict of not guilt guilty against Kendrick and Stillwell.

