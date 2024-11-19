Skip to Content
News

SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near Cabazon due to crash

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

A crash has shut down two lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. on the I-10 west of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were limited on the crash. According to CHP, the #3 and #4 lanes are shut down.

Traffic is backed up near the outlet malls in Cabazon.

We've reached out to CHP for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content